Unidentified assailants stab man to death in Hubballi

HUBBALLI

26 November 2020 00:42 IST

The deceased, a former history-sheeter, had reformed

A man was killed by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Hubballi on Wednesday.

According to the police, Ramesh Bhandage, a resident of Kamaripet, was stabbed by unidentified assailants when he was returning home after a haircut.

A profusely bleeding Ramesh was rushed to KIMS Hospital where he died of injuries, the police said.

Sources said that the deceased was a former history-sheeter but had reformed and was involved in various social activities.

The police, however, said that the attack was related to a recent land dispute.

The Hubballi Town Station Police have registered a case. They have recovered CCTV footage pertaining to the assailants.

Woman killed

A fight over a petty issue between two women resulted in the death of one at Hosur in Hubballi on Wednesday.

According to the police, a quarrel broke out between neighbours Manjula Mannavaddar and Geeta during which Geeta attacked Manjula and pushed her to the ground.

As Manjula fell down, her head hit a stone killing her on the spot. The Vidyanagar Police have registered a case. They have arrested the accused.