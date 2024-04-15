Two wild tuskers engaged in a fight in Belur taluk

April 15, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

Two wild tuskers were spotted engaged in a fight at Hullenahalli in Belur taluk on Monday. Both the elephants with long, curved tusks pushed each other as the residents watched them fight with surprise and shock.

The local people have named the tuskers, regularly spotted in the locality, Captain and Karadi. They informed the Forest Department officials.

The rapid response team reached the spot. They had a tough time driving both the tuskers away from the residential locality. Many wild elephants have been roaming in parts of Belur, Sakleshpur, and Alur taluks in Hassan districts. More than 75 people have died in the last 10 years in elephant attacks in the district.

