Two oxygen generation plants inaugurated at GIMS

Public Works Minister C.C. Patil inaugurating an oxygen generation plant at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday. Minister V. Somanna is seen.

KALABURAGI

07 October 2021 22:56 IST

One of the units has been set up under PM-CARES Fund

Public Works Minister C.C. Patil inaugurated two oxygen generation plants at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) here on Thursday.

A high-capacity oxygen generation plant, capable of producing 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute, has been set up with the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES).

One more oxygen generation plant with a capacity of 5,000 lmp (litres per minute) has been set up by L&T under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Mr. Patil said that it is an effort to augment the medical facilities in the city amid the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, if any.