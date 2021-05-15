Two missing girls found dead in Karnataka’s Kondaguli village

Belagavi:

15 May 2021 12:19 IST

Police fished out their bodies with the help of villagers.

Two missing girls were found dead in Kondaguli village in Vijayapura district on Saturday.

The bodies of Preeti Kallimani and Renuka Kallimani, cousins, both aged 14, were found floating in a well in a farm. A veil was tied to their wrists. They hail from Kudari Salavadagi village near Basavana Bagewadi. They were missing from Friday.

Police fished out their bodies with the help of villagers. A case has been registered.

Advertising

Advertising