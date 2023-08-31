Two men wearing masks shoot at doctor in Raichur

August 31, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Yadgir

Two men with surgical masks covering their faces opened fire at a doctor near Sath Mile Cross on the outskirts of Raichur on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police B. Nikhil, Jaya Prakash Patil Bettadur, a gynaecologist, was the target.

But, he luckily escaped as the first bullet fired at him hit the bonnet of his car in which he was travelling from Raichur to Manvi and the second misfired.

The two men followed his car on a motorcycle and overtook the car near Sath Mile Cross and opened fire at the doctor. The two men escaped from the scene after the second attempt failed.

“We have formed three teams of senior police officers to conduct an investigation and I am supervising it. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. We will be able to get further information after investigation,” Mr. Nikhil told The Hindu over phone.

He said that a complaint was registered at Netaji Nagar Police Station saying that the doctor received a message and a call from an unknown number two months ago demanding crypto currency from him. But, the number has been inactive since then.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 341, 307 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Raichur Rural Police Station, in connection with the firing incident.

