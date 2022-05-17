Two killed in lightning strike

May 17, 2022 21:28 IST

Two people died, while two bullocks, a cow, 19 goats and 11 sheep perished in lightning strike in different parts of Kalyana Karnataka region on Tuesday evening.

As per information available, Parvati Nandakumar (49), a farm woman from Khatak Chincholi of Bhalki taluk in Bidar district, and Bhimanna Hirekurubara (38), a farmer from Mangihal of Surpur taluk in Yadgir district, were the deceased.

Meanwhile, Elia (35), a farmer from Antavaram of Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district, was injured in a lightning strike and was rushed to hospital.

Lightning strike also killed six goats and 11 sheep at Mudgal, 10 goats at Niraluti in Maski taluk of Raichur district, three goats at Anawara in Chincholi taluk, a cow in Afzalpur and a bullock each at Kamalapur and Honagera in Kalaburagi district.