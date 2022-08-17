Two killed, 15 injured as bus overturns in Mulabagil of Kolar district

The bus, belonging to a private travels, was heading from Vijayawada to Bengaluru carrying as many as 30 passengers.

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 17, 2022 16:12 IST

The interstate private bus that overturned, allegedly due to rash and negligent driving, on National Highway 75 on the outskirts of Mulabagil on August 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A couple were killed and 15 others injured when an interstate private bus overturned, allegedly due to rash and negligent driving, on National Highway 75 on the outskirts of Mulabagil on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Shariff and Maimunnissa from Vijayawada. The injured have been admitted to the Mulabagil government hospital for treatment.

The bus, belonging to a private travels, was heading from Vijayawada to Bengaluru carrying as many as 30 passengers. The driver and the conductor escaped soon after the accident.

The Mulabagil rural police rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operations. The police have taken up a case and efforts are on to track down the driver and the conductor for further investigation.

