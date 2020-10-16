Two injured as tusker attacks car

Hassan

16 October 2020 16:04 IST

Two persons travelling by a car suffered injuries when a wild tusker hit their vehicle near Kote-Koppa on Attigere-Sakharayapatna Road in Kadur taluk on Thursday night.

Bharath, 26, and Sharath, 25, have been admitted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan. They were travelling towards their village of Belachenahalli by car when they encountered the tusker around 10.15 p.m. The animal pushed the car with its trunk and moved ahead as the vehicle turned over.

N.H. Jagannath, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu that the incident happened near Kamenahalli State Forest area. “We got to know that two elephants were crossing the road, when the car passed by. The one behind attacked the car. It seems the elephant was disturbed by the headlights”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The officer said a group of eight elephants has been moving around the area. A response team had been sent to the spot.

Bharat, who was driving the car, suffered serious injuries. Sharat, who was on the front seat, was in shock. Both have been admitted to HIMS, L. Swathi, RFO of Kadur, said.