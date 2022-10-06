Two found murdered in Raichur district

ADVERTISEMENT

In as many incidents, two people, including a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), were found murdered in Lingsugur town and Mallat village in Sirwar taluk of Raichur district, respectively, on Thursday.

Confirming the crime, Raichur Superintendent of Police Nikhil B. told The Hindu that 51-year-old PDO of Kotha Gram Panchayat Gajadandayya Swamy was murdered by some people using stones on the outskirts of Lingsugur town.

The reasons for the crime are yet to be ascertained as the Lingsugur Police are still conducting investigation, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the other incident, 34-year-old Basavaraj was murdered in Mallat village in Sirwar taluk.

According to initial reports, he was murdered for personal reasons. However, detailed information will be available only after investigation is completed, Mr. Nikhil said.

Cases have been registered in Lingsugur and Sirwar police stations, respectively.