Two die of infection in Hassan

Hassan

08 July 2020 19:39 IST

Two people have died of COVID-19 infection in Hassan, increasing the total number of deaths to 13 in the district.

A 48-year-old woman from Hassan taluk was admitted to the hospital in Hassan on Tuesday. She had hypertension, diabetes and was suffering from severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). According to the doctors, she breathed her last around 5.30 p.m..on Tuesday. The throat swab sample collected from her showed that she had COVID-19 infection.

In another case, a 52-year-old person, also a native of Hassan, died Wednesday afternoon. He was under dialysis and was tested COVID-19 positive on July 6. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the ICU on July 7. However, he succumbed around 12.15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the District Health Officer K.H. Sathish Kumar.

New cases

As many as 26 fresh cases were reported in the district on Wednesday. Among them, two are journalists. With this, the total number of cases in the district increased to 594. So far, 376 have been discharged and 206 are undergoing treatment. Seven patients are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As two journalists were tested positive the District Working Journalists Association building and Information Department’s office were closed for the day. Both the buildings were disinfected.