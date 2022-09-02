Two deaths

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 02, 2022 20:03 IST

Two people died in separate accidents in Hassan district on Thursday.

A pedestrian died after she was hit by a two-wheeler near Byrapura Gate near Nuggehalli in Channarayapatna taluk. Sarojamma, 60, suffered serious injuries in the incident and succumbed at a hospital at Tiptur later.

Negligence of the lady, who was riding the two-wheeler, is said to be the cause of the accident. The vehicle had no registration number. Sarojamma’s son Chandrashekhar has filed a complaint with the Nuggehalli police.

In another incident, Niranjanamurthy, 47, of Hirisadarahalli in Arsikere taluk, died at Kanakatte. Niranjanmurthy, who was riding his bike, hit a bicycle and fell off the road. He suffered serious injuries in the incident and later died at a hospital at J.C. Pura. Shafiulla, who was riding the bicycle, also suffered injuries in the incident. Shafiulla’s son Mubarak has filed a complaint with the Banavara police.

