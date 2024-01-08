Two-day conference on Constitution and national integration in February

January 08, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution of India, the Karnataka government will hold a conference on “Constitution and National Integrity” on February 24 and 25 at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday chaired a preparatory meeting of the convention at his home office “Krishna” and decided to hold the convention by roping in the city’s two premier institutions - Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), and National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

The State Cabinet has approved ₹18 crore for holding the conference by the Social Welfare Department headed by H.C. Mahadevappa. It is aimed at creating awareness about the significance of the Constitution and its values.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jatha in GPs

In preparation for the summit, it was decided to take out “Savindana Jagruthi Jatha” in all gram panchayat limits. Tabloids and short films will be part of the jatha. The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Education departments would conduct the programme. Educational institutions that are part of the Karnataka Residential Education Institutions Society (KREIS) will hold a science exhibition during the two-day programme.

Experts in constitutional matters and law, leading academicians, and historians are expected to take part in seminars and workshops.

The previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah had held a similar event on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and his legacy on the campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru. H. Anjaneya was the Social Welfare Minister then.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.