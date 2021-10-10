Two children washed away; two rescued

Belagavi

10 October 2021 19:13 IST

Two of the four children who accidentally fell into an irrigation canal in Kohalli near Athani died on Saturday night.

Siblings 11-year-old Sapna Pundipalle and seven-year-old Pratham Pundipalle were washed away.

Local residents rescued two children who were gasping for breath.

Advertising

Advertising

The four friends were playing in the ground near the canal. They all fell into the canal by accident, the police said.

The two bodies were retrieved by the Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

A case has been registered in the Aigali Police Station.