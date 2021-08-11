Two arrested on rape charge

YADGIR

11 August 2021 18:42 IST

Shahapur Police on Tuesday arrested two men on the charge of raping a married woman near Hattigudur in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district.

The police gave the names of the accused as Raju and Veeresh.

The incident is said to have occurred when the woman was travelling on a motorcycle with a person known to her towards Gabbur village in Raichur.

When the motorcycle came near Deodurg Cross near Hattigudur, the accused, who arrived there in an autorickshaw, stopped the two-wheeler and attacked the rider and forcibly dragged the woman into an isolated area and raped her, the complaint said.

The complaint also said that the woman was returning to Gabbur village from Gattaraga village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district after darshan of Bhagyavanthi Devi. The incident might have occurred between 2.45 a.m. and 3.30 a.m. on Monday, the police added.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy confirmed the arrest of the accused.

A case has been registered in the Shahapur Police Station.