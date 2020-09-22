Two arrested for posing as ACBofficers and demanding money

Belagavi

22 September 2020 18:41 IST

Belagavi District Police arrested two persons who were demanding money from government officers posing as Anti Corruption Bureau officers in Bailhongal on Monday.

Vishal Patil (42) of Bailhongal and Srinivas Ashwathanarayana (38) of Bengaluru were arrested following a complaint by Assistant Agriculture Officer B.R. Hulagannanavar.

As per the complaint, the two had claimed that they were Anti Corruption Bureau officers and approached the agriculture officer saying that there were complaints of financial misappropriations and that they were planning to raid his office. They told him that if they went ahead with their investigation, then, he would be in deep trouble and that he would not be able to get his pension.

Advertising

Advertising

They had used a car that had a fake number plate of the District Police.

Suspecting foul play, Mr. Hulagannanavar complained to the police in Bailhongal. A team of officers, led by Sunil Kumar, A.S. Godikoppa, U.H. Satenahalli and Eerappa Ritti and staff. traced the accused and arrested them. They were produced before a court which remanded them in judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi has congratulated the police team for their quick action.