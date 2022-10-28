Tulu, Kodava speakers demand priority for their languages too in Kannada development Bill

ADVERTISEMENT

Speakers of Tulu and Kodava have opposed the draft of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022, which aims to ensure the “extensive use and propagation” of Kannada. They have sought that various dialects spoken within Karnataka too should get protection under the ambit of the Bill.

In a bid to give a legal framework and teeth to various rules and regulations on giving primacy to Kannada, the S.R. Bannurmath-headed committee submitted the draft of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022, to the government which was tabled in the recently concluded legislature session. The Bill provides for penalties for violations of rules, with fines prescribed for various offences.

Tulu and Kodava language activists have termed the Bill “a threat to minority languages” in the State. Various organisations representing the Kodava and Tulu languages in Kodagu and Coastal Karnataka regions are now preparing for a legal battle.



Administrative languages

Speaking to The Hindu, Codava National Council (CNC) president N.U. Nachappa said according to State Reorganization Act, 1956, Kodava and Tulu languages were used as part of the administration in their respective districts. “The Bill only gives importance to Kannada and to use English for administrative purposes like communication with the Union government or in courts etc., but there is no mention of Kodava and Tulu. This will further increase the fear among the native speakers about the language vanishing,” he said.

“Karnataka as a heterogeneous State should have protected its subaltern languages and cultures in general, and Kodava, Tulu and Konkani in particular, in all spheres as per Articles 347, 350, 350A and 350 B under 7th Amendment to the Constitution R/w State Reorganization Act, 1956. But in contrast, the State government is preparing a Bill to legislate Kannada as the only language formula,” he added, stating that they are preparing for a legal battle soon along with like-minded organisations from Coastal Karnataka, contending that the law could harm minor languages.

Protest held

Meanwhile, Tulu organisations have already held a protest against the Bill. “When Tulu speakers are demanding to include Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, the State government has brought this Bill which will only harm Tulu and other minority languages spoken in the State. Kannada should be given priority, but other sister languages should be treated equally,” Dilraj Alva, president of Yuva Tulunadu told The Hindu.

Asked for a response, Manjula Naik, Secretary, Kannada and Culture Department, said that the Bill is only focused on the development of Kannada. “The Bill is proposed for the overall development of Kannada and will not have any adverse impact on the other languages in the State,” she added.