‘Truth test’ challenge surfaces again in Karnataka

Bengaluru

01 November 2020 00:44 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday hit back at BJP candidate Munirathna over the latter’s challenge to a “truth test” before a deity in Dharmasthala. He said there was nothing to prove after Mr. Munirathna had cheated his “mother”, as he had referred to the Congress when he was with the party.

A few days ago, Congress leaders alleged that Mr. Munirathna had received money from the BJP and that was the reason for him quitting the Congress. The BJP man denied this and dared his accusers to a truth test.

When asked about this, Mr. Shivakumar said, “We will see about the truth test after November 3.” His brother and Congress MP D.K. Suresh said Mr. Munirathna used to openly say that the Congress was his “mother and lifeblood”. Earlier, Mr. Munirathna wept during his campaign, expressing unhappiness over the tenor of the Congress leaders’ allegations.

“Truth test” is an idea often bandied about by politicians in Karnataka. Back in 2011, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa challenged each other to a truth test, which eventually did not take place.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Mr. Shivakumar broke the routine of public meetings and rallies in Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency, visiting a garment factory and seeking the support of the women workers of the factory in the coming byelection. There are more than 40 garment factories in the constituency. Addressing the garment workers, mostly women, the KPCC chief said neither the BJP candidate nor the State government had helped them during the COVID-19 lockdown.