Truck terminal to be built in all districts to deal with traffic

KALABURAGI

08 March 2021 03:04 IST

D.S. Veeraiah, president of D. Devaraj Urs Truck Terminals Ltd., said that truck terminals with all infrastructures will be built in all the district to reduce the traffic pressure.

Addressing a press conference here recently, he said that the truck terminal building projects will be taken up under the public-private partnership considering the financial condition of the company.

“We don’t have enough money to take up the project on our own. If the government provides more funds, we can build the truck terminals on our own. As of now, have planned to go ahead with the PPP model. Presently, we have truck terminals in Yeshwanthpur (Bengaluru), Dharwad, and Mysuru-Nanjangud Road. We have built one more at Dasanpur in Bengaluru on a 46-acre plot. We have also reserved 56 acres in Hubballi and 48 acres in Hosapete for building new terminals. We will gradually expand the truck terminal network across the State in the days to come,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Veeraiah said that building a spacious truck terminal in Kalaburagi was on the top priority considering the heavy truck traffic in the region due to the presence of cement and other industries. “I have discussed with officials and told them our intention of building a spacious truck terminal on around 50 acres of land. They informed me of the availability of two plots – one near Kamalapur and other off Shahabad Road. We will finalise the plot and take up the project shortly,” he said.