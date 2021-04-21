Truck falls on rly. track

Hassan

Keyman sounds alert; two trains delayed

A sand-laden truck fell on a railway track between Shravanabelgola and Channarayapatna on Wednesday morning and timely response from the railway staff averted a possible mishap.

Naveen Kumar, a keyman, had received information from a local person about the truck that had fallen on the track. He soon informed the senior staff at B.G.Nagar in Mandya district so that the movement of trains could be stopped.

“Naveen Kumar, keyman, acted promptly and advised the Station Master to stop the movement of trains. Timely action by both of them avoided what could have been a serious accident”, said a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway.

The truck was removed with the help of a crane by 9.48 a.m. and the track was certified fit with a speed restriction of 20kmph at 9.55 a.m. Following this incident, Yeshwanthpur-Karwar Express and Solapur-Hassan Express trains were delayed for about 55 minutes.