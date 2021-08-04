TrinTrin cycles’ tally to reach 1,000 soon

MYSURU

04 August 2021 22:47 IST

TrinTrin’s docking stations here may soon become a thing of the past as the country’s first public bicycle sharing (PBS) system introduced in Mysuru a few years ago is going dock-less from dock-based arrangement with the bikes fixed with GPS devices for ease of use of the ‘green’ transport.

Once it becomes operational, the cycles can be picked up and dropped off anywhere in the city.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy told The Hindu that a proposal in this regard had been sent to the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) seeking funds.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy said the number of cycles under TrinTrin are also going up from 450 to 1,000 with the plans of making the sharing system dock-less.

The dock-less system is aimed at making cycling useful and convenient. Users need not have to look for a docking station to park the bike after use. This is expected to make TrinTrin popular.

Mysuru, which has managed to retain much of its old charm, was identified for the bicycle-sharing system as it is a major tourist destination and reckoned to be “cycle-friendly” city. Tourists are among the major users of TrinTrin cycles.

“The use of TrinTrin goes up during Dasara. The larger idea is to make the sustainable transport reachable to tourists besides the locals.”

Bicycle docking stations have been developed at key locations here under the PBS where the public or tourists could hire the bicycle. They can be hired at one station and dropped in another station.