Tributes paid to Ambedkar

Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna paying floral tributes to B.R. Ambedkar in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

KALABURAGI

14 April 2021 22:52 IST

The 130th birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar was celebrated with Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna paying floral tributes to his statue here on Wednesday.

Ms. Jyothsna, addressing the gathering, said, “the Constitution was the only religious book; Indian Constitution is the only religious text we follow.” Dr. Ambedkar believed that the Constitution is not just a written text but it can be an effective tool to ensure social justice and equality to all sections of society.

Recalling the struggle of Dr. Ambedkar for the uplift of the deprived sections and to abolish untouchability from society Ms. Jyothsna said that the leader’s vision of equal opportunities for the oppressed and the marginalised in all fields would reflect that his contribution was not limited to just one community.

Sanghanad Banthe of Siddarth Vihar Trust was present.

Police Commissioner N. Satish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kishore Babu, Superintendent of Police Simi Mariam George, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dileesh Sasi and City Corporation Commissioner Snehal S. Lokhande were present.