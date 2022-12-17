Trains to Chamarajanagar to be hauled by diesel locos for now

December 17, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Trains to Chamarajanagar will continue to be hauled by diesel locomotives for now as permission is not forthcoming from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on the grounds that the track electrification will cause electronic disturbances to the aircraft navigation equipment.

Though an induction shield was proposed along the 1.5 km stretch right behind the Mysuru airport, the AAI has turned down the proposal.

This is because the track is very near to the point where the aircraft touch down and hence the height of the planes during landing will be too low and electronic disturbance would still be an issue.

This was stated by the Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal during the inspection and review of the yard remodeling work at Ashokapuram railway station.

The 61 km stretch between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar has been electrified but for a gap of nearly 1.5 km near the airport where the alignment of the railway track is perpendicular to the runway.

The track inspection and electrification was also completed recently and the authorities used electric locomotive from Mysuru to Ashokapuram during the inspection, shifted to diesel locomotive between Ashokapuram and Kadakola, and reverted to electric locomotive again from Kadakola to Chamarajanagar.

But such an approach cannot be adopted for operating regular passenger trains as it will add to commuting time and also add to operational cost. Hence the railways will continue to operate diesel locomotives on the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar section for now.

Meanwhile, Pratap Simha, MP, said that he will make a proposal for acquiring additional land for further extending the runway from the proposed 2,400 metres to about 3,500 metres so that the actual touch down will be away from the current point and give the railways some breather.

However, other sources in the railways said that a hybrid locomotive or dual mode engine which can run on diesel on non-electrified section and switch to power mode along electrified section, was also being contemplated.