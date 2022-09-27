Trainee KSRP constable ends life over argument with friend

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 27, 2022 21:50 IST

A 26-year-old trainee constable attached to the 1st battalion of Karnataka State Reserve Police Force was found dead in a bathroom of the barrack on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Chikkappa Annappa Ambi, native of Januwadu, in Athani taluk of Belagavi district.

The officials found him missing for the training session. Suspecting that he escaped, they called his home to inform about his absence from training.

The incident came to light when another trainee saw the bathroom door locked from inside, and broke it open to find him hanging using a towel.

The Madivala police conducted investigations. The police recovered his mobile phone and found that he had last made a video call to a female friend and reportedly had a heated argument. Enraged by this, Ambi took the extreme step, a police officer said.

