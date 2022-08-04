Karnataka

Traffic restored on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway

Shankar Bennur MYSURU August 04, 2022 21:00 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 21:00 IST

Traffic on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway was restored on Thursday evening after two days of disruption caused by flooding of a portion of the highway following the breach of Boodanur lake near Mandya.

Traffic was diverted on Tuesday and Wednesday from Mandya through Bharatinagar to reach Maddur and vice-versa with the highway stretch out of bounds owing to flooding.

With the water receding on the highway, traffic has been restored and the buses are plying via Mandya and Maddur to Bengaluru from Mysuru, said Mysuru KSRTC Divisional Controller Ashok Kumar.

Owing to the diversion, travel to Bengaluru from Mysuru was taking nearly five to six hours as some buses were plying via Malavalli.

