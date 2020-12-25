Track inspection completed between Harihar and Devargudda

Mysuru

Curves, level-crossing gates, and major and minor bridges in the section were checked for safety.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for southern circle, Bengaluru, A.K.Rai, has conducted statutory inspection of the newly laid double line track between Harihar and Devaragudda stations in the Mysuru railway division of the South Western Railway.

The track inspection was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday and the distance was 31 km. A release said curves, , level-crossing gates, and major and minor bridges in the section were checked for safety.

The inspection commenced from Harihar and entailed the use of motor trolley between Harihar and Ranebennur on Wednesday The CRS conducted checks at various bridges on the section followed by inspecting the signalling works at Chalageri station.

On Thursday the inspection commenced from Ranebennur where passenger amenities provided was also checked followed by motor trolley inspection up to Devaragudda station. This was followed by speed trial in which the inspection rake was run at a speed of 125 kmph between Devaragudda and Chalgeri.

The release said the run was observed to be smooth and passed the water glass challenge. This refers to a glass of water full to the brim kept on a surface in the moving train but does not spill over, underlining the smoothness of the ride. The total cost of project is ₹ 298 crore and included the completion of the bridge across the Tungabhadra.

The authorities said the section was part of the ongoing track doubling work between Hubballi and Bengaluru and once commissioned, will further ease the track density on the stretch.

Commenting on a few salient features of the section between Harihar and Devaragudda, the authorities said a major yard remodelling work was completed in Harihar spanning a length of 2.5 km length, 2 additional running lines were added in Devargudda besides one additional line each at Kumarapatnam, Chalgeri and Ranebennur as part of the doubling work. In addition, 2 new high level island platforms have been constructed in Chalgeri yard measuring 450m in length each and a high level end platform of 540 m length at Devaragudda yard has been constructed. Four level-crossing gates will be closed after the construction of road overbridge or road underbridge in the section while two new RUBs were also constructed responding to public demand.