TPR falls to 8.01%

Hassan

13 June 2021 21:25 IST

Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Hassan district has seen a fall, following stricter lockdown measures. On Saturday, the positivity rate stood at 8.01%. Of the total 8,336 tests, including 3,553 RT-PCR, 668 returned positive. The previous day, the positivity rate was 8.75%. Last month, the positivity rate had gone up to as high as 46%. It gradually came down by the last week of May. On May 25, it stood at 27.08%. It came down to 14.82% on June 1. In the last seven days, the administration collected 43,344 samples and of these, 4,984 tested positive, registering a positivity rate of 11.50% for the week. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who visited Hassan on Friday, instructed the officers to take steps to bring down the positivity rate to less than 5%. Hence, lockdown will continue in Hassan for one more week.

