Tourists to be allowed to visit Jog Falls from today

27 June 2021 19:34 IST

In the wake of heavy rain in the Sharavathi river valley, water is gushing down with high volume at Jog Falls near Sagar in Shivamogga district and the Tourism Department has decided to allow tourists to visit the place from Monday.

Assistant Director of Tourism Department H.S. Ramakrishna told The Hindu that visitors should follow the appropriate COVID-19 behaviour and any violation will attract a penalty.

“During the rainy season, visitors are not allowed to reach the bottom of the waterfalls, as it is risky. However, they can stay at the gallery and enjoy the panoramic view of the waterfalls. All four cascades are gushing in full because of the rain,” he said.

The Sharavati river takes a plunge from a height of 830 ft and the place attracts lakhs of visitors every year. Visitors are allowed to enter the place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The entry fee is ₹10 per visitor.