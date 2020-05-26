Tourism society also pushes for reopening of hotels

Bengaluru

26 May 2020 21:48 IST

With the tourism industry unable to kick off business this financial year due to the pandemic, representatives of the Karnataka Tourism Society met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday seeking relief.

They have, among other things, sought permission to open hotels, quite a few of which have been serving COVID-19 warriors and as quarantine centres, especially now that intra-State travel has opened up. They said it will help retain a large number of employees who will be forced to migrate back to their hometowns in other parts of India, particularly the Northeast.

The society also sought government nod to start dine-in facility in restaurants, given that they are still being allowed only takeaways as the system has not been beneficial to them. They also sought exemptions and waivers in property tax, electricity bills, excise license fee, and road tax.

Advertising

Advertising

They have also suggested to incentivise LTC for employees for travel within India to boost domestic travel.