Top news developments in Karnataka today

Key news developments from Karnataka on July 10, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today:

1. NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will visit Bengaluru today to seek support from BJP legislators and MPs.

2. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is participating in a meeting of BJP unorganized workers’ cell today

3. Kannada Sahitya Parishath is organizing the birth centenary celebration of Ko Channabasappa. The event will be held at Mahadeva Desai Hall, Gandhi Bhavan.

4. Bangalore Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle club is celebrating 20th International Jawa Day on Sunday at St. Joseph’s Indian High School grounds.

5. The Mythic Society is organizing Prof. G.S. Dixit memorial endowment lecture on account of Dr. S.R. Rao centenary celebration.

From North Karnataka:

1. Elaborate arrangements have been made across north Karnataka region for Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

2. Inflow into Tungabhadra reservoir is close to one lakh cusecs a day and authorities may release water to the river at any time.

3. Press conference in Kalaburagi by the Forum of Backward Classes. The leaders of the forum are expected to speak on the arrangements for celebration of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s birthday.

4. Hugar community leaders are holding a press conference in Yadgir demanding ST tag for them.

From Mysuru:

1. Former Chief Minister S.M.Krishna will deliver Swami Shambhavananda Memorial Lecture and release a book on the monk who was instrumental in establishing educational institutions like Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala and Ramakrishna Institute of Moral Spiritual Education in Mysuru

2. Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar will launch Swachatha Abhiyan and take part in afforestation program in Mandya.

From Mangaluru:

The condition of 11-km stretch on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 in Sakleshpur taluk has become worse due to rains.

