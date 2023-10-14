October 14, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

Income Tax sleuths continue their investigation, a day after their raided the properties of prominent contractor R. Ambikapathy and his relatives and recovered cash, speculated to be over ₹40 crore. While the ruling Congress has said that the raids are politically motivated, Opposition has alleged that it was “commission” money collected to fund the upcoming elections in Telangana.2 Today is Mahalaya Amavasya and a public holiday in Karnataka. It is a day when Hindus perform rituals to honour their ancestors. The Bureau of Indian Standards, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, is celebrating World Standards Day, 2023, on the theme ‘Shared vision for a better world’ today. Former Minister and MLA Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan will be participating as the chief guest and delivering the inaugural address. The event is being held at Taj Yeshwantpur, Tumkur Road, Bengaluru, from 11.30 a.m. to 3.50 p.m. Natanam Institute of Dance will be presenting a tribute to Maharaja Swati Tirunaal by Acharya Dr Raksha Karthik and her disciples. The programme will be held in Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, from 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Chitra Samudaya, Bengaluru, is organising a webinar on contemporaries of Mrinal Sen to mark his birth centenary at 5.30 p.m. As part of the celebrations, there will be a talk on Mrinal Sen’s film “Akaler Shandhaney” by noted film Director B. Suresh. Zoom meeting ID 86317720151 Passcode: 316027. Indian Institute of Cartoonists will present a Treetoons, an exhibition by Mrityunjay Chiluveru, to create awareness among the public about the importance of tree plantation. The exhibition is open at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road, Trinity Circle, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From South Karnataka

Mysuru is decked up for its showpiece event Dasara which will also reveal the vibrant culture of Karnataka during the next 10 days starting tomorrow. A curtain raiser of the event.

From North Karnataka

Ballari MLA and district administration to felicitate Nandini, a resident of Raravi village at Siruguppa taluk in Ballari district, who won bronze medal in Asian Games.

Samatha Sainika Dal to present Samatha Awards to to the people who served society in different fields. At Kala Mandal Kalaburagi.

From Coastal Karnataka

MP and MLA will today visit smart city projects ongoing in Mangaluru.

Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy inaugurates Krishi Mela, Brahmavara.

