Top news developments in Karnataka on March 29, 2023

March 29, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

1. The schedule of Karnataka Assembly elections are to be announced by the Election Commission of India this morning at New Delhi. All political parties have been gearing up for polls in May. While dates will be a announced in New Delhi, the office of the CEO in Bengaluru is expected to give details of how plan is in place for conduct of elections. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has cancelled his earlier scheduled programmes in the light of this. He was to travel in North Karnataka districts.

2. Protests against internal reservation announced by the BJP government continue in pockets of Shivamogga, while the situation is largely under control in Shikaripura where there were violent protests by the Banjara community.

3. Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation are jointly organising the Nrupathunga Sahitya and Mayuravarma awards presentation ceremony. BMTC Chairman, N.S. Nandeesh Reddy will inaugurate the programme, while Jnanpith award recipient and senior writer Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar will give away the award to noted writer Dr. Vaidehi. The event will be held at Kannada Sahitya Parishath’s premises on Pampa Mahakavi Road in Chamarajpet from 11 a.m. onwards.

4. The Foundation for Agrarian Studies (FAS), in association with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and St Joseph’s University, Bengaluru, is organising its Fourth Annual Public Lecture today. Dr Cao Đức Phát, Chair, Board of Trustees of the International Rice Research Institute, will speak about agricultural development in Vietnam. The event is at 4 p.m. at De Nobili Hall, SJU Auditorium Block, St Joseph’s University.

5. Members of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights will visit Government Reforms Institutions today.

6. St. Joseph’s Research Institute, St. Joseph’s University, is inaugurating Eurofins CSR sponsored analytical chemistry laboratory. Fr. Swebert D’Silva, S.J., Pro Chancellor and Neeraj Gard, Regional Director, South Asia and Middle East, Eurofins, will inaugurate. The programme will be held at St. Joseph’s University premises, on Lalbagh Road, from 2 p.m. onwards.

7. Antharanga, an amateur theatre troupe, will present its new play “Wedding Ring” written by Abhishek Iyengar and directed by Archana Shyam today. It will be held at Ranga Shankara, 36/2, 8th Cross, J.P. Nagar II Phase, from 7.30 p.m. onwards.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Retired Karnataka High Court judge M F Saldanha writes to Mangaluru Smart City Ltd to stop Netravathi riverfront project forthwith in Mangaluru city as he said it destroys the fragile coastal ecosystem.

2. Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Party announces candidates for five Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Of them three will contest in Dakshina Kannada and two from Udupi.

From South Karnataka

1. Today is 28th convocation of SDM Institute for Management Development. It will be attended by Rajya Sabha MP and Dharmastala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade.

From North Karnataka

1. Jain international trade organisations in Hubballi to give details of the Ahimsa Run being planned by them.