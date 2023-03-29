ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on March 29, 2023

March 29, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

Bageshree S 5939

A view of the logo of the Election Commission of India at the Nirvachan Sadan (ECI Headquarters) in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

1. The schedule of Karnataka Assembly elections are to be announced by the Election Commission of India this morning at New Delhi. All political parties have been gearing up for polls in May. While dates will be a announced in New Delhi, the office of the CEO in Bengaluru is expected to give details of how plan is in place for conduct of elections. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has cancelled his earlier scheduled programmes in the light of this. He was to travel in North Karnataka districts.

2. Protests against internal reservation announced by the BJP government continue in pockets of Shivamogga, while the situation is largely under control in Shikaripura where there were violent protests by the Banjara community.

3. Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation are jointly organising the Nrupathunga Sahitya and Mayuravarma awards presentation ceremony. BMTC Chairman, N.S. Nandeesh Reddy will inaugurate the programme, while Jnanpith award recipient and senior writer Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar will give away the award to noted writer Dr. Vaidehi. The event will be held at Kannada Sahitya Parishath’s premises on Pampa Mahakavi Road in Chamarajpet from 11 a.m. onwards.

4. The Foundation for Agrarian Studies (FAS), in association with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and St Joseph’s University, Bengaluru, is organising its Fourth Annual Public Lecture today. Dr Cao Đức Phát, Chair, Board of Trustees of the International Rice Research Institute, will speak about agricultural development in Vietnam. The event is at 4 p.m. at De Nobili Hall, SJU Auditorium Block, St Joseph’s University.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Members of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights will visit Government Reforms Institutions today.

6. St. Joseph’s Research Institute, St. Joseph’s University, is inaugurating Eurofins CSR sponsored analytical chemistry laboratory. Fr. Swebert D’Silva, S.J., Pro Chancellor and Neeraj Gard, Regional Director, South Asia and Middle East, Eurofins, will inaugurate. The programme will be held at St. Joseph’s University premises, on Lalbagh Road, from 2 p.m. onwards.

7. Antharanga, an amateur theatre troupe, will present its new play “Wedding Ring” written by Abhishek Iyengar and directed by Archana Shyam today. It will be held at Ranga Shankara, 36/2, 8th Cross, J.P. Nagar II Phase, from 7.30 p.m. onwards.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Retired Karnataka High Court judge M F Saldanha writes to Mangaluru Smart City Ltd to stop Netravathi riverfront project forthwith in Mangaluru city as he said it destroys the fragile coastal ecosystem.

2. Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Party announces candidates for five Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Of them three will contest in Dakshina Kannada and two from Udupi.

From South Karnataka

1. Today is 28th convocation of SDM Institute for Management Development. It will be attended by Rajya Sabha MP and Dharmastala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade.

From North Karnataka

1. Jain international trade organisations in Hubballi to give details of the Ahimsa Run being planned by them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US