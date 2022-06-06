Top news developments in Karnataka on June 6, 2022

Top news developments in Karnataka on June 6, 2022June 06, 2022 10:27 IST
Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today
1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is participating in a programme in National College to mark the 102 nd birth anniversary of educationist and Gandhian, the late H. Narasimhaiah. Robotics and AI Lab is being inaugurated, and English version of Narasimhaiah’s autobiography titled ‘Path of Struggle’ is being released.
2. The 40 th death anniversary of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs is being observed today. The Chief Minister will garland his statue in the premises of Vidhana Soudha to mark the occasion
From north Karnataka
1. AICC leaders to address Congress rally as part of preparations for legislative council polls, in Belagavi
2. AIDSO staging a protest in Ballari demanding withdrawal of revised textbooks.
3. Former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy is holding a press conference in Kalaburagi
From south Karnataka
Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy are visiting Mysuru today to campaign for their respective candidates in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates’ constituency
From coastal Karnataka
Congress MLA U T Khader is holding a press conference today