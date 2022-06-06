Karnataka

Top news developments in Karnataka on June 6, 2022

A file photo of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai garlanding a portrait of D. Devaraj Urs during the latter’s birthday celebrations in Bengaluru in August 2021. The car in the picture was used by the former Chief Minister. | Photo Credit: File photo
The Hindu BureauJune 06, 2022 10:27 IST
Updated: June 06, 2022 10:30 IST

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is participating in a programme in National College to mark the 102 nd birth anniversary of educationist and Gandhian, the late H. Narasimhaiah. Robotics and AI Lab is being inaugurated, and English version of Narasimhaiah’s autobiography titled ‘Path of Struggle’ is being released.

2. The 40 th death anniversary of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs is being observed today. The Chief Minister will garland his statue in the premises of Vidhana Soudha to mark the occasion

From north Karnataka

1. AICC leaders to address Congress rally as part of preparations for legislative council polls, in Belagavi

2. AIDSO staging a protest in Ballari demanding withdrawal of revised textbooks.

3. Former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy is holding a press conference in Kalaburagi

From south Karnataka

Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy are visiting Mysuru today to campaign for their respective candidates in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates’ constituency

From coastal Karnataka

Congress MLA U T Khader is holding a press conference today

