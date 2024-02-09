February 09, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

1. The call for Mandya bandh today over the flag row in Keragodu has been watered down to a rally with both opposition parties — BJP and its ally JD(S) — backing out. Initially, the BJP, along with JD(S), had called for a Mandya bandh in protest against the lowering of the saffron flag from a 108-foot tall flagpole in Keragodu village and replacing it with the national tricolour. However, several local organisations, such as auto drivers’ union, had not extended support.

2. With the State budget exactly a week away, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding a series of pre-budget meetings.

3. Civil Society Forum will present a manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Mukhyamanthri Chandru, AAP State president, Ramesh Babu, vice-president, KPCC media department, K.V. Narayanaswamy, working president, Bengaluru unit of Janata Dal (S), Surabhi Hodigere, State spokesperson, BJP, B.N. Manjunath Anekal, secretary, Bangalore South District Committee, CPIM, and B. Amjad, assistant secretary, CPI Karnataka State Council, will participate. The programme will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, on Kumarakrupa Road, between 2 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.

4. IIM Bangalore NSRCEL | Orbit of Change is celebrating the success of incubating 100 ventures. The programme will be held at NSRCEL IIMB premises, Bannerghatta Road, between 11 a.m. and 2.30 p.m.

5. Centre for Social Action - We Care (CSA) Christ (Deemed to be University), to commemorate its 25 years of service, by organising two-day silver jubilee celebrations from today. Dr Fr Jose C.C., Vice-Chancellor, Christ (Deemed to be University), will preside over the celebration. Vandita Sharma, Chief Secretary (retd.), will deliver the keynote address. Prof. Rajeev Gowda, Vice-Chairperson of the State Institute of Transformation of Karnataka, and Dr. Manjunath, Additional Labour Commissioner, will address the audience as guests of honour. Dr. W.G. Prasana, Senior Social Scientist from Hyderabad, and Dr P.M. Nair, IPS (retd.), will be honoured with the lifetime achievement award. The two-day programme will be held on the main campus, near Dairy Circle, Hosur Road.

6. Godkhindi’s Sanjog Charitable Trust, in memory of Pt. Venkatesh Godkhindi, will present the Dharohar Music Festival today. The music festival features Hindustani vocal recital by Sanjana Rao and party, sarod recital by Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, and table duet by Raghunath Nakod and Ravikiran Nakod. The event will be held at the Indian Institute of World Culture on B.P. Wadia Road in Basavanagudi from 5.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Central Wildlife Board has declined permission to the State Government’s application for Kalasa-Banduri Nala irrigation projects in the Mahadayi basin saying the matter is pending in court.

2. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge will lay foundation stone for various developmental works at Jeevanmaradagi village of Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district at 1.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. District in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa to distribute allotment letters to newly recruited pourakarmikas of Mysuru City Corporation.

2. Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy to take part in a conference on agriculture to be held as part of the ongoing Suttur Jathra.

From coastal Karnataka

1. District Level Review Committee and District Consultative Committee for Banking Development, under the Lead Bank Scheme, to hold meeting in Udupi to review progress in lending of banks under government schemes. Prateek Bayal, Chief Executive Officer, Udupi Zilla Panchayat will preside over the meeting.

2. Dinesh Gundu Rao, minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, meets Congress leaders in Mangaluru in connection with organising a State-level convention of Congress leaders and elected representatives in Mangaluru on February 17.

