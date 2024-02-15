February 15, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST

1. Budget session of Karnataka legislature enters fourth day. With Select Committee clearing the tables for rolling back changes made to the APMC Act by the previous BJP regime, it now remains to be seen when the amendments will be tabled and passed. Meanwhile, both Houses might see heated debates on law and order issues. The State Cabinet is to meet in the evening, ahead of budget presentation tomorrow.

2. BJP is opening election offices across districts ahead of Lok Sabha polls. For instance, the party will open its election office for the Mysuru Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency in the party office in Mysuru. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will inaugurate BJP’s Lok Sabha election office in Udupi today. Satish Kumpala, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP, inaugurates BJP’s Lok Sabha election office in Mangaluru.

3. Michael Spence, Nobel laureate in economics, will feature in the Azim Premji University public lecture series in an event to be held in Bengaluru today. Spence, co-chair of the Commission on Global Economic Transformation at the Institute for New Economic Thinking, will be in conversation with Anurag Behar, Chief Executive Officer, Azim Premji Foundation on “Artificial Intelligence in the age of uncertainty”. The discussion will explore the role of AI in shaping the future of work, responsible data management and realising the true human potential for a better tomorrow. The event is between 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. at Bangalore International Centre.

4. Nadajyothi Sangeetha Sabha Trust, as part of the 59th Nadajyothi Sangeetha Sambhrama and diamond jubilee celebration, will present a vocal concert by T.V. Ramprasad today. He will be accompanied by Charulatha Ramanujam on violin, Arjun Kumar on mrudanga, and A.S.N. Swamy on khanjeera. The programme will be held at Sri Ram Mandir, East Park Road, between 9th and 10th cross, near post office, Malleswaram, from 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru to flag off cycle jatha from Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple as part of Constitution awareness programme.

From coastal Karnataka

1. V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Union Ministry of Mines, inaugurates a workshop on Offshore Exploration Synergies and Opportunities, organised by the Geological Survey of India, in Mangaluru.

2. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will review progress of national highway projects in Udupi district.

3. Mangaluru police book a case against Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath in connection with protest led by him outside St. Gerosa English Higher Primary School in Mangaluru on February 12 against a teacher’s alleged derogatory remarks against Lord Ram and Hindu religion.

From north Karnataka

Inter-college youth fest organised by Gulbarga University will conclude with valedictory event at 3 p.m.

