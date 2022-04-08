Top news developments in Karnataka on April 8, 2022

The 2019 Karaga procession in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

April 08, 2022 11:31 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Karaga Utsava, which is part of Bengaluru’s cultural heritage, is set to begin today

2. Inauguration of Science/Engineering/Technology theme park. Guest of honour is former ISRO chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar. Venue: 1st Floor, Snow City premises, Palace Grounds, Jayamahal at 11 a.m.

3. Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood and Sanjeevini Karnataka to organise a national fair of Self Help Group Women, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates, National College Ground, Pampa Mahakavi Road, Basavanagudi at 7 p.m.

4. Alternative Law Forum: Friday Forum, talk by Ramakka R., Programme Lead, Sahayaana, Samvada on the life experiences of Dalit women on issues, such as education, profession. Alternative Law Forum premises, Infantry Road, 6 p.m.

5. Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru: 47th convocation ceremony, Mrs. Zia J. Mody, co-founder and Managing Partner of AZB & Partners, delivers convocation address. Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMB, will share his message. Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIMB, will highlight some of the achievements and accomplishments of the institute. 5.15 p.m. onwards on April 8, visit: https://www.iimb.ac.in/convocation-2022/

6. The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre: Practical workshop on automation through QR codes, by Dr. Sameer Kumar, innovator and TEDx speaker, institution premises, No. 3, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, 6.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Four members of a family were charred to death when a fire broke out in their house at Mariyammanahalli in Vijayanagara district on April 7 midnight.

2. District administration has issued notice on elections for the posts of Yadgir CMC president and vice president on April 18

3. Department of industries will organise a trade fair in VTU in Belagavi today to promote entrepreneurship among the youth

From south Karnataka

1. Department of Forest and Tourism Department will conduct the 8th edition of Hakki Habba (bird festival) in Kodagu from today to create awareness about bio-diversity, environment and conservation

2. Forest Minister Umesh Katti will meet officials and locals in Kodagu to discuss human-animal conflict.

From coastal Karnataka

1. A two-day Mangaluru Literature Festival begins today. Sanskrit scholar R Ganesh speaks at the inaugural session.

2. T S Nagabharana, chairman, Kannada Development Authority, will hold a meeting in the office of Deputy Commissioner to review implementation of Kannada by government departments.