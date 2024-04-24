April 24, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST

1. Public campaign for 14 constituencies going to polls on April 26 will end this evening. Last few days of polling has been intense with national and local leaders hitting the roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, will share details regarding final preparations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka scheduled on April 26.

3. B.PAC, in association with ELCIA, ELCITA and Namma Nimma Cycle Foundation, is organising election awareness jatha titled “Let’s Vote Ride” today at 11 a.m. at ELCIA Complex, West Phase, Electronics City, Bengaluru. The awareness campaign is aimed to encourage electorate to vote on April 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali will present a veena concert by Dr. Suma Sudheendra and party today. The programme will be held at Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, at 6.30 p.m.

5. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a discourse on “The queen of Ayodhya” by Dushyanth Sridhar. The programme will be held at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

6. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival - Yuva Sangeethotsava will present a vocal concert by Medha Manjunath and party, from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Vocal recital by Rao R. Sharath and party, at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 7.30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

7. Sri Vani Kala Kendra, as part of its 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethova, is organising violin duet by Saundarya S. and Abhiram Bhat and party today from 5 p.m. followed by flute concert by J.B. Sruti Sagar and party. The programme will be held at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

Related stories Kannada literary tradition always questioned the mainstream, says poet Mamta Sagar