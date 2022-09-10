Top Karnataka news developments today

Central team continues its tour of flood-hit regions across Karnataka to gauge the extent of damage to crops and properties. File | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today:

The convention to mark the anniversary of the BJP government in Karnataka —Janaspandana — has finally been scheduled for today at Doddaballapur near Bengaluru after two postponements. The party sees it as a platform to kickstart preparations for the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka about seven months from now. Union Minister Smriti Irani is among the guests at the programme.

With rains letting up, Bengaluru civic authorities have taken up desilting of stormwater drains. Choking of these drains is one of the key reasons for flooding in the City. Meanwhile, Central team continues its tour of flood-hit regions across Karnataka to gauge the extent of damage to crops and properties.

Bangalore City University, State NSS Cell and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports are organizing the NSS State award presentation ceremony. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate and present awards. The event will be held at Raj Bhavan Glass House from 11 a.m. onwards.

Ahmadiya Muslim Community, Jakkur, Bengaluru, is organizing a peace symposium titled "Fundamentals of Establishing Lasting Peace". It will be held at Hotel Gokulam Grand, Gokula Extension, HMT Road, near BEL Circle from 11 a.m. onwards.

Swara Sowrabha is organizing R.R. Keshavamurthy Music Festival on Saturday. There will be a violin duet by Dr. N Rajam and Nalini Shankar, supported by Ravindra Yavgal on tabla. The violin recital will be preceded by a vocal invocation by Bhargavi Venkatram and party. The festival will be held at 4 p.m. at Canara Union, 8th Main, Malleswaram.

Dr. K. Krishnamurthy Research Foundation, Mysuru, is releasing Kamala Kaanti, a collection of poems by B.S. Kamalamma. Noted poet and writer Prof. S.G. Siddaramaiah will release the book. The event will be held at 5 p.m. on National College premises in Basavanagud

From South Karnataka

Valedictory of the 14th science conference conducted by Karnataka State Vignana Parishat and conferring of Dr .H. Narasimhaiah award.

Chamarajanagar district in charge minister V. Somanna to chair meeting to finalize and approve infrastructure and new projects and amenities for the district headquarters, visit to MM Hills to review development works in progress.

From North Karnataka

Organisers will spell out details of the proposed 36th annual state Conference of the Indian Society Anesthesiologists (ISACON), Karnataka, to be organised at Kalaburagi later this month.

P. Murlidhar, state president of Karnataka State Graduate Primary School Teachers’ Association, will speak at Kalaburagi about workshop and conference planned.

From Coastal Karnataka

The birth anniversary of spiritual leader and reformer Narayan Guru is being celebrated in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.