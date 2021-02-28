Tigress with snare wounds tranquillised and shifted to Mysuru

MYSURU

28 February 2021 23:48 IST

Forest Department personnel have trapped a tigress with snare wounds on its neck and shifted it to the Chamundi Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre on the outskirts of Mysuru.

This is the same feline which was first sighted, with a snare dangling from its neck and having deep wounds, in Kerala. It had subsequently moved into the Gundre range of Bandipur. It was sighted around 3.30 p.m. in Gundre range on Saturday, following which the authorities decided to tranquillise it as it was badly in need of treatment.

S.R. Natesh, director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said this was the same tigress that had attacked a forest officer at Wayanad in Kerala almost 45 days ago.

Advertising

Advertising

The forest personnel placed a few bones with meat as bait and the animal was trapped in the intervening hours between Saturday and Sunday. On subjecting it to a medical examination and imparting treatment, the authorities discovered that it was a tigress about nine years old and there were parts of the snare embedded in its flesh, causing it much trauma.

The snare was removed but the veterinarians treating the tigress said the wounds were deep and infested with worms, and hence the tigress had to be constantly monitored and kept under observation.