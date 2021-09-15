Tiger snaring: one person nabbed

Mysuru

15 September 2021 23:32 IST

One person has been nabbed in connection with the death of a tiger trapped in a snare in Bandipur.

The tiger was found dead in the Gundre range of the Hediyala sub-division on Tuesday. The forest guards who examined the carcass of the male tiger aged around 5 to 6 years, found that there were porcupine quills embedded in its body which had incapacitated it. Hence the tiger is suspected to have made its way towards the forest edge stalking smaller prey but was trapped in a snare in an elephant-proof trench and died of the injuries.

The Forest Department authorities, based on inputs from the field staff and informers, rounded up a person identified as Chandru of Rajpurhaadi near Hosahalli village and took him into custody.

