Three youths go missing in canal

HUBBALLI

23 January 2021 00:00 IST

Three youths who reportedly fell into a canal on Friday while trying to escape from a bee attack are now feared dead. Meanwhile, search operations were suspended due to darkness.

Those who have gone missing include the son and a relative of a municipal councillor from Hubballi.

The incident occurred at Malaprabha Canal at Kiresur village near Hubballi when four youths and a teenaged girl were posing for a selfie.

While one youth survived, the girl was rescued by shepherds. The other three went missing. The Hubballi Rural Police, along with Navalgund Police, launched search operations with the help of localites but suspended them as night fell.