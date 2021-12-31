Three held, girl rescued

Hassan

31 December 2021 23:17 IST

Kadur Police rescued a minor girl after arresting three accused, who allegedly kidnapped her from Maradihalli in Kadur taluk on December 27.

In a press release on Friday, Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay said the 17-year-old girl was kidnapped by a group of people early morning on December 27. Acting upon the complaing filed by the girl’s father, Kadur police succeeded to trace the accused at Sagani Basavanahalli village and rescued the girl on Wednesday.

The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody and the police have continued their efforts to arrest others involved in the case. The police have booked a case against the accused under the sections of the POCSO Act, besides the IPC.

Advertising

Advertising