Three forestguards assaulted

Hassan

15 July 2020 19:48 IST

Three forest guards of Chikkamagaluru division were assaulted by a group of people at Halasina Maradahalli in Chikkamagaluru taluk when they went for a raid on Tuesday evening. Forest guards H.P. Nagendra, Nisar and Prakash were injured in the incident. The accused even locked up Nagendra until the local police intervened.

Acting on a tip-off, a forest team rushed to the village. However, it was surrounded by a group of people which assaulted and locked up Nagendra.

Later, Sakharayapatna Police reached the spot and rescued the team.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy Conservator of Forests N.H. Jagannath told The Hindu that a gang had been active in the locality. It had felled trees in Kamenahalli State Reserve Forest in the past as well.

“The incident happened when our team went to arrest the gang. However, we succeeded in recovering Saguvani and other variety of timber. One of the accused has been arrested, and the main accused, Chetan, is absconding,” he said.

Both the police and forest officials have registered cases.