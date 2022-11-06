Three farmers electrocuted in a farm in T.Narsipur of Mysuru

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) said it was not a high-tension wire but an LT cable supplying power to irrigation pump sets and carried 220 volts of power. file photo | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

ADVERTISEMENT

Three farmers working in a field were electrocuted when they came in contact with a live wire in Nilasoge village in T.Narsipura taluk of Mysuru district on Sunday.

The tragedy unfolded when the farmers were sprinkling pesticides and came in contact with a wire which had snapped, according to preliminary information with the police who are at the spot.

The victims were identified as Rachegowda, Harish and Mahadevaswamy. A pall of gloom had enveloped the village. Meanwhile, Jayavibhavaswamy, MD of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), said it was not a high-tension wire but an LT cable supplying power to irrigation pump sets and carried 220 volts of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

An internal inquiry will be ordered to ascertain if there was any negligence on part of the field officers. He said the electrical inspectorate will submit a report following which the inquiry will be ordered to fix responsibility.

CESC offers ₹5 lakh compensation

Mr. Jayavibhavaswamy said power is supplied to Irrigation Pump sets from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. for farmers and the three were in the field around the same time. ‘’As per the information I have received, Rachegowda saw a snapped wire and tried to physically remove it but was electrocuted. When Harish saw his father scream, he rushed towards him only to come in contact with the wire and be electrocuted. Mahadevaswamy, too, rushed to the scene but met with the same tragic fate,’’ said the CESC MD.

The CESC holds an awareness drive once in three months urging villages not to handle electrical wires and this is the first time that three persons have died in a single accident, said Mr. Jayavibhavaswamy. The CESC has offered ₹5 lakh each for the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, the local villagers flayed the CESC for delay in reaching the spot and also sought a higher compensation than ₹5 lakh offered by the authorities. T.Narsipura police is investigating.