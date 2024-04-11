ADVERTISEMENT

Three die in accident in Davangere dist.

April 11, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons died on the spot when a mini-van collided head-on with a KSRTC bus on Shivamogga–Shikaripur Road, near Chinnakatte in Nyamathi taluk of Davangere district, on Thursday.

Seven persons were travelling to Shikaripur from Suranagondakoppa by the mini-van when they met with the accident. The bus was heading to Shivamogga from Shikaripur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nanjundappa, 80, Devaraj, 27, of Harumaghatta, and Rakesh, 30, of Suragondakoppa, died on the spot. Four more persons travelling in the vehicle suffered serious injuries. A few bus passengers also suffered minor injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those who suffered serious injuries have been shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga.

The Nyamathi police have registered the case. Negligence of the bus driver is said to be the cause of the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US