Three-day lockdown in Belagavi district

Belagavi

01 June 2021 19:06 IST

There will be a complete lockdown in Belagavi district on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to reduce crowds and contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath signed an order to the effect on Tuesday.

As per the order, the lockdown will be from Friday 6 a.m. to Monday 6 a.m. There will no relaxed shopping hours in the morning.

Advertising

Advertising

Only essential goods and services will be allowed. Transport, sale and purchase of milk, medicines and online food delivery will be allowed. Patients and attendants can visit hospitals for emergencies. Fair price shops will function from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Transport vehicles will be allowed.

At the gram panchayat level, raitha samparka kendra will be allowed with the permission of the panchayat development officer. Marriages fixed earlier can be organised. Unnecessary travel of persons is prohibited, said a release.