Three children drown in tank in Yadgir district

April 24, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As many as three children drowned while swimming in a tank in Khanapur village on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Manoj, Hayyalappa, both aged 12, and 11-year-old Sharanabasava.

The incident happened when the three children went to the tank for swimming. They were trapped in the silt that has formed in the tank.

People nearby rushed to the spot, extricated the children from the silt and shifted them to hospital where the three died, sources said.

In another such incident, 21-year-old Srishail drowned in the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal near Kembhavi. Srishail went for a swim in the canal but he drowned.

Kembhavi Police have registered two cases.

