Threat call to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be investigated thoroughly: Karnataka CM

January 16, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Karnataka government would thoroughly investigate a threatening call to the office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from Hindalga prison in Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Hindalga prison in Belagavi from where the threatening calls to the office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari originated, on January 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Karnataka government had taken the threatening calls to the office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from Hindalga prison in Belagavi very seriously and the same would be thoroughly investigated.

Speaking to mediapersons at Hubballi airport on January 16, Mr. Bommai said that as the threat call had originated in Hindalga prison, the Karnataka government had taken it very seriously.

“As the call had been made from inside Hindalga prison, the one who had made the call will be caught for sure. However, what is important is the background of the person who had made the call and who was behind the act. It will be investigated thoroughly,” he said.

Maharashtra Police have already registered a case against an inmate of Hindalga prison on the charge of making threatening calls to the office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The caller had claimed to be a member of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s gang and threatened to assassinate the Minister. He identified himself and gave a mobile number to call back, saying it was his number. Three calls were made to the office of the Minister on Saturday (January 14).

