ADVERTISEMENT

There is no rule that Ministers should quit if Congress fares badly in LS polls: Satish Jarkiholi

April 17, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

There is neither a rule nor a precedent that Ministers who either lose or fail to get their party nominees elected in the Lok Sabha polls will have to resign from the State Cabinet, district in-charge Minister and Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi said in Chikkodi on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was responding to a claim by Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur that Ministers have to quit if the Congress fares badly in the Lok Sabha polls.

“When has such a thing happened? It did not happen during the BJP or the Janata Dal(S) rule or the Congress rule or during any alliance dispensation. Then, why should this time be an exception? Such a practice does not exist,” he said.

He said that the Congress high command decided on fielding his daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi after it could not find candidates with potential and after some leaders expressed unwillingness to fight the polls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US