There is no rule that Ministers should quit if Congress fares badly in LS polls: Satish Jarkiholi

April 17, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Belagavi

There is neither a rule nor a precedent that Ministers who either lose or fail to get their party nominees elected in the Lok Sabha polls will have to resign from the State Cabinet, district in-charge Minister and Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi said in Chikkodi on Wednesday.

He was responding to a claim by Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur that Ministers have to quit if the Congress fares badly in the Lok Sabha polls.

“When has such a thing happened? It did not happen during the BJP or the Janata Dal(S) rule or the Congress rule or during any alliance dispensation. Then, why should this time be an exception? Such a practice does not exist,” he said.

He said that the Congress high command decided on fielding his daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi after it could not find candidates with potential and after some leaders expressed unwillingness to fight the polls.

