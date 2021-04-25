There has been no discussion on weekday curfew: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru

25 April 2021 20:43 IST

Refusing to speak on the speculation over the extension of weekend curfew, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said there was no proposal to extend the curfew to the weekdays.

“I will not participate in any speculation over the extension of the weekend curfew. There has been no discussion at the government level on the weekday curfew so far,” he told reporters. He added that the issue was not discussed even on Saturday when Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa chaired a meeting to discuss the COVID-19 issue. “The status quo will continue as of now,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office also said there was no such agenda before the State government. “Whatever is being implemented will continue,” an official said.

Mr. Bommai also said the Centre’s allocation of 800 tonnes of oxygen would “greatly bring down” the stress on the State and there would be no scarcity in the coming days. He said that efforts were being made to ensure that there is no shortage of vaccination for those above 45 years who will be require the second dose and for those between 18 and 45, who will be eligible for vaccination from May 1.

The Cabinet on Monday is likely to take a decision on announcing free vaccination for those in the 18 to 45 age group, on the lines of what a few other States have decided.