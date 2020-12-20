The partymen were from Chamundeshwari, says Siddaramaiah

MYSURU

20 December 2020 01:19 IST

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday sought to clarify that his chances in the 2018 Assembly elections from Chamundeshwari constituency were sabotaged by some partymen from the constituency and not elsewhere.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru that he was referring to his rout in the elections from Chamundeshwari in 2018 and hence the partymen also belonged to the same constituency. He sought to set aside speculations that the former Chief Minister was referring to State-level political leaders.

He reiterated that there was an internal understanding between the JD(S) and the BJP during the polls. When his attention was drawn to the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s query on why the internal pact did not work in Badami, Mr. Siddaramaiah said such an understanding was not there in Badami from where he won. “They did not have such an understanding in all the Assembly constituencies. It was restricted to 29 constituencies,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Advertising

Advertising